Drowsy teen driver crashes into MSP cruiser along I-75, injuring trooper, motorist

Michigan State Police are investigating a vicious crash on northbound I-75 late Wednesday that mangled a patrol car and hospitalized a trooper and prisoner who was inside.

Authorities say the accident happened after the 16-year-old driver of a Dodge Durango fell asleep at the wheel, veering his vehicle into the right shoulder of northbound I-75 and into the back of the trooper's patrol car without braking.

A crash around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2024, involving a Michigan State Police patrol car closed northbound lanes of I-75 at Sashabaw Road in Oakland County.

The Metro North Post trooper had made a traffic stop on the highway near Clarkston and arrested another motorist for impaired driving around 6:30 p.m.

The trooper was seated in the driver's side front seat with the suspect in the passenger side front seat handcuffed and seat-belted in when the Dodge Durango slammed into the patrol car, pushing it forward into the suspect's car.

The trooper and the suspect received lacerations to the face while the trooper also suffered a broken arm. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Lanes at Sashabaw Road in Oakland County remained closed for on-scene investigation until Thursday morning. Investigators have ruled out speed or impairment in the crash.

The 16-year-old was apprehended for reckless driving and released to his mother, while the trooper remains hospitalized and is undergoing further evaluation.

"We are very fortunate that the injuries in the crash were not more serious, or even fatal," First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a post on X. "The one message we can take from this crash is to wear your seatbelt when in the car. It will save your life."

