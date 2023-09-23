Druckenmiller’s NYC Fundraiser Helps Tim Scott Raise $1 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller hosted a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott on Wednesday in New York.

Fundraising events for South Carolina Senator in New York and Charleston this past week brought in $1 million, according to a person familiar with the campaign. Hosts of the Charleston event included longtime backers Mikee Johnson and Ben Navarro, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing information that hasn’t been made public.

Scott has already piqued the interest of key Wall Street benefactors. Druckenmiller, an early supporter of Scott and founder of Duquesne Family Office, was among of group of wealthy donors who hosted a fundraiser for the GOP candidate last month in the Hamptons. He has said that Scott is probably best placed to unite the GOP.

The fundraising events come less than a week before the second GOP debate in Simi Valley, California — seen as crucial for candidates to present themselves as alternatives to former President Donald Trump.

The latest polling average from RealClearPolitics shows Scott tied for sixth place with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 2.3%. Trump leads in polling with about 57.7% of support on average.

