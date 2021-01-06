The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate
Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.
Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021
Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.
It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. #GASEN
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021
The New York Times election needles concur.
Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr
— Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021
If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.
