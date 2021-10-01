Drug activity found in home with toddlers

Sep. 30—A tip from a concerned citizen led to an arrest of a mother in possession of marijuana while in custody of her two 3-year-old children.

On Wednesday, the Logansport Police Department was advised of possible drug activity in the 1800 block of East Broadway and was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCS) regarding an issue with a mother, who had two young children.

Upon arrival at the 1831 E. Broadway home of Tiffany Frances Carter, 38, officers accompanied DCS employees inside, where they located — in plain view — a glass smoking device with a burnt plant-like substance in it, a probable cause report stated.

Denied consent of a further search of Carter's residence, officers obtained a court-ordered search warrant and executed it at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday.

During the search, officers found a broken glass smoking device; a container with leafy plant-like substance; a burnt, hand-rolled cigarette; blue and silver grinders; and two baggies of a leafy plant-like substance.

Some of these items were in or near areas where the two 3-year-old children had access, according to the LPD report.

DCS placed the children in their father's care while Carter was placed under arrest on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

She remains at the Cass County Jail on a $500 cash-only bond. Her initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Friday in Cass Superior Court 1.

