A drug addict, an officer and a descendant of the Cossacks: Azov presents their latest Russian captives

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 15:54

The Azov Special Operations Regiment has captured five Russian occupiers.

Source: Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment, on Telegram

Quote: "Here are the latest five prisoners captured by the Azov Special Operations Regiment. They include: a drug addict, an officer, an Ossetian, a ‘descendant of the Cossacks’, and a mobilised resident of the ‘DPR’ [the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic].

Note: these animals are alive, they haven’t been beaten or crippled. They will eat well and sleep well and be treated by Ukrainian doctors while they are waiting to be exchanged.

It is the code of honour of any soldier, mandatory for any member of Azov: no matter what kind of scum you have to deal with, you still have to treat prisoners right. We don’t violate this code, even after the mass murder of our fellow soldiers in Olenivka.

That’s because we are Azov, because we are warriors, not a pack of dogs like our enemy."

Details: Biletskyi stressed that apart from that, this also makes it possible to exchange them for Ukrainian soldiers.

Background:

On the morning of 29 July, Russian-aligned propaganda media reported the shelling of a prison camp in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners were being held. The Russian media said that at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the shelling.

The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate believes that the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, was organised by the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company - ed.] on the personal instructions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, without coordination with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Human Rights Ombudsman are demanding that the UN and the ICRC – which acted as guarantors of the lives and health of Ukrainian fighters – send representatives to Olenivka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!





