New drug and alcohol court aims to stop the revolving door of Benton County crimes

Benton County is expanding its special courts that combine treatment with accountability to a new group of offenders struggling with substance abuse.

For nearly 20 years, the county has offered a drug court option for people charged with felony crimes.

Now that will be expanded with the creation of Benton County Recovery Court for people facing misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor charges.

Benton County already has other court programs for veterans with misdemeanor charges who may have post-traumatic stress disorder, brain injuries or other trauma from their time in service.

And it also offers a court program for offenders battling mental health issues who are arrested for nonviolent offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct or theft.

The newest drug recovery program is intended to follow the drug court model used in Superior Court to end the revolving door of jail sentences or probation, only to have the offender quickly end up back in the traditional criminal justice system because their addiction has not been addressed.

Benton County officials argue that treatment courts reduce taxpayer costs associated with criminal case processing and incarceration by an average of $6,000 per offender.

The new recovery court program will offer intensive supervision and access to resources for recovery to help participants maintain stability, sobriety and a job and avoid further crimes, according to the county.

Participants will be required to be treated for substance abuse, receive any mental health counseling that is needed and get regular drug testing. They must live in clean-and-sober housing and make regular court appearances.

The Benton County Recovery Court held its first docket on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the three initial participants in the program.

It is expected to grow to 30 people in a year, according to Benton County officials.

District Court Judge Jennifer Azure will preside over the court.

Richland police Commander Jon Schwarder will serve as the law enforcement liaison for the new Recovery Court. The Kennewick Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office already provide a liaison to the therapeutic courts.

The Recovery Court is being paid for in part by a grant from the Administrative Office of the Courts and also is expected to receive money from the Benton County public safety sales tax.

County commissioners are expected next month to approve the county’s 2023-’24 budget, which includes public safety sales tax money for the new court and to pay for the Benton County Mental Health Court and Veterans Therapeutic Court.