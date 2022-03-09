Drug arrest, drug conviction

Mar. 9—GREENUP — The Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force announced a drug arrest and a drug conviction Monday, involving cases in Russell.

FADE officers brought Timothy Roark in on a meth trafficking warrant on Feb. 28, following an undercover investigation by detectives around the Russell area. Other suspects in the case are still at large, according to FADE.

On Feb. 24, Aaron Pritchard was convicted in Greenup County Circuit Court on a meth trafficking charge. The Kentucky Offender Online Lookup shows he was sentenced to serve a year and a half in prison.

Pritchard was the target of a meth trafficking investigation at an apartment on Etna Street in Russell, according to FADE.

FADE operates in Carter and Greenup counties and is a comprised of officers from Russell Police, Raceland Police and the Carter County Sheriff"s Department.

Anyone with any tips for the task force is asked to call (606) 836-0442.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com