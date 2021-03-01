Drug arrest made in January high-speed chase in Floyd, Harrison counties

Mar. 1—FLOYD COUNTY — A high-speed chase Jan. 29 on Interstate 64 has led to the arrest of George Clemons, 41, of Louisville, according to a news release issued Friday by the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office. Clemons was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal recklessness, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

"I want to thank the multiple law enforcement agencies that engaged in this pursuit, securing a successful arrest," said Prosecutor Chris Lane. "A chase is never what we want to have happen, but when it inevitably does, we appreciate the professionalism and skill by which our brave police officers engage in pursuit."

According to the probable cause affidavit, Floyd County Police Department Officer Noah Pollert observed a silver SUV speeding, tail-gaiting a semi-tractor trailer, and committing several traffic violations. Officer Pollert pulled over the car, driven by Clemons, informed him of the infractions and asked for his driver's license and registration. Pollert noted Clemons appeared nervous and shaky when reaching for his driver's license. A check of Clemons driver's license revealed he was driving on a suspended license and had an active warrant for a firearm offense in Kentucky. When Officer Pollert returned and asked Clemons to exit the vehicle, Clemons placed the car in drive and rapidly drove away.

Officers Pollert and Tuma engaged in pursuit of the vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued from interstate 64 to State Road 64 and Edwardsville-Galena road. During the pursuit, Clemons was reported to be continuously weaving in and out of traffic on double yellow traffic lines and into oncoming traffic, forcing vehicles off the roadway to evade law enforcement. The chase continued into Harrison County and Harrison County Deputies and the Indiana State Police were dispatched to help detain Clemons and placed stop sticks. As Clemons neared the intersection of State Roads 64 and 135 in Harrison County, he made an evasive maneuver, driving through the Walgreens parking lot and continuing south on State Road 135.

Story continues

The police pursuit involving multiple units continued back onto interstate 64, where speeds averaged around 95 mph for several miles. Floyd County police officers deployed stop sticks that successfully deflated the tires of Clemons's vehicle. Clemons then continued driving, causing damage to his vehicle. During the pursuit on the interstate, Clemons was reportedly driving his vehicle through all lanes of traffic to evade police vehicles and driving his vehicle toward police cars, attempting to drive them off the roadway. Clemons then struck a police vehicle driven by Lt. Perrot, and was briefly stopped by police, however, the suspect then rammed Lt. Perrot's vehicle, placed his car in reverse, rammed another police vehicle and sped off again. When police again attempted to stop Clemons, he continually collided with the passenger side of one of the police vehicles in pursuit. Officers were eventually able to maneuver and successfully get Clemons's vehicle to come to a stop.

As Officer Tuma exited his vehicle, drew his weapon, and began giving loud verbal commands for Clemons to stop, Officer Pollert reported he then observed Clemons's severely damaged vehicle begin to move toward Officer Tuma. Pollert immediately took action to protect Officer Tuma's well-being, wedging the Clemons vehicle between police cars at a low rate of speed. Clemons was then pulled from his vehicle, placed in custody, and transported to Baptist Health Floyd for medical clearance before being moved to the Floyd County Jail.

In conducting a search of Clemons's vehicle, police located several syringes and a bag of white powder that later tested positive for cocaine weighing 2.5 grams. Officers had observed Clemons throw something out of the window during the chase at the intersection of State Road 64 and Pleasant Valley Road. Police located a bag of methamphetamine weighing 2.6 grams and a bag of cocaine weighing 1.9 grams in the roadway at that intersection.

Once in police custody, hospital police and medical staff retrieved two additional bags of drugs from Clemons's anal cavity. One bag field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.4 grams and the other positive for cocaine, weighing 1.1 grams.

Clemons is being held at the Floyd County Jail and will next appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 6. A trial date has not yet been set.