Drug arrests in Dover: Four of 5 suspects at residence face felony charges

DOVER — Five suspects were arrested by Dover police and charged with drug-related crimes, including four on felony charges, Tuesday at a residence on Folsom Street.

Dover police and investigators with the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at 10 Folsom St. No. 2 about 9:30 a.m., according to police. Police said there were active arrest warrants for one of the residents and others believed to be at the home.

Police allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine at 10 Folsom St. No. 2, Dover police Lt. Scott Pettingill said, noting the same address has been "a problem in the past for similar activity."

Police arrested Randall Louk, 55, for common nuisances, a Class B felony; Jeanne Andrews, 43, for sale of a controlled drug, a Class B felony; Christopher Degraffe, 26, for sale of a controlled drug, a Class B felony; Marcus Green, 52, for sale of a controlled drug, a Class B felony; and Alexis Ross, 26, for a capias warrant issued out of Strafford County Superior Court.

The address for all the suspects except Ross is 10 Folsom St. No. 2, according to police. Ross is homeless, according to police.

Andrews and Louk each had an additional capias warrant issued out of Strafford County Superior Court, according to police.

Dover police said during the search of the property, investigators found additional drugs, that police suspect are "additional quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine drugs," Pettingill said, and more arrests are expected.

Pettingill said neighbors have shared numerous concerns about the alleged activity occurring within the residence, which resulted in arrests prior to Tuesday's arrests.

“Neighbors, as well as the Police Department, have been in contact with the property management and property owner at that location to alert them that there are recurring issues there,” Pettingill said. “For one of the residents arrested today, Randall Louk, this is the second time we’ve arrested him for this activity there.”

While there is no surge in drug-related arrests, Pettingill said that the department has seen a steady flow of drug-related cases this year, typically making five or six drug-related arrests each month.

“Generally we're seeing regular usage of and sale of fentanyl, particularly in methamphetamine,” Pettingill said. “It’s unfortunate because fentanyl is generally more dangerous … It makes their behavior so erratic and unpredictable, and with fentanyl there is a high overdose risk to think about, since it's being put in more and more drugs now.”

All five suspects were processed and held at the Strafford County House of Corrections pending arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday, police said.

It was not immediately known if the suspects had attorneys.

Dover police are asking anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at 603-742-4646. Tips can also be reported anonymously to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or via dovernhcrimeline.org.

