Drug arrests made around Hudson Street

Dec. 12—VALDOSTA — A number of drug-related arrests were made recently around Hudson Street.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division arrested a Valdosta man last week for trafficking Alpha PVP, a street drug commonly known as "flakka," a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators spent two weeks studying drug sales and firearms incidents around the Hudson Street area, using patrols and surveillance, the statement said.

They determined a man was using a shed in the back yard of a Hudson Street home for drug sales. When investigators found him in the shed, he was sitting at a makeshift bar where he also sold untaxed liquor, the sheriff's office said.

A search warrant led to the discovery of $6,000 of drugs. He was identified as a large-scale dealer; two more arrests were made after suspects were found with firearms, powder and crack cocaine, prescription pills, MDMA and marijuana, all with the intent to distribute, the statement said.

Investigators were aided in the case by the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad.

