Drug arrests made in Town of Wytheville with 10 year old in home

Jul. 5—WYTHEVILLE,Va, — A 10-year-old boy was among the people who were found in a local home when a drug task force conducted a search there, according to the Virginia State Police.

A search warrant executed by the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal narcotics from a Town of Wytheville residence, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing criminal investigation that led special agents to the residence in the 400 block of Spiller Street on June 15, Geller said. The task force seized over 90 Fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine and a white powdery substance that is being tested to determine if it is Fentanyl.

The task force notified the Department of Social Services for a 10-year-old male located inside the residence at the time of the drug seizures. The investigation remains ongoing and multiple charges were pending Tuesday.

The Claytor Lake Drug Task Force includes investigators from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Town of Pulaski Police Department and Virginia State Police.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com