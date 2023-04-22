Drug Take Back Day is back; Miami Valley invites residents to safely discard unused prescriptions
Drug Take Back Day is back with multiple agencies throughout Miami Valley participating to keep unused prescriptions drugs off the streets and out of your cabinets.
>> TRENDING: 2 teens dead following crash on U.S. 68 in Clark County
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) created the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day back in 2010 after the “drug overdose epidemic” in the United States persisted over the years, the department’s website wrote.
The use, sale, and overdosing of prescription drugs presented a “clear” public health, public safety, and national security threat, the department continued.
As a means of curbing the threat to public health and security, the DEA provided the opportunity for Americans to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of prevent medication misuse and an opioid addiction.
Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., marks the next Drug Take Back Day with multiple agencies throughout Miami Valley participating:
Dayton Police Department
Sinclair Police Department
Butler Township Police Department
Harrison Township Substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
University of Dayton Police Department
Trotwood Police Department
Moraine Police Department
Vandalia Police Department
Kettering Police Department
Miami Township Police Department
Huber Heights Police Department
Riverside Police Department
Englewood Police Department
Clayton Police Department
Wright Patterson Airforce Base
Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Brookville Police Department
Clearcreek Township Police Department
Springboro Police Department
Centerville Police Department
Fairborn Police Department
West Milton Police Department
Miami County Sheriff’s Office
Carlisle Police Department
Franklin Police Department
Preble County Sheriff’s Office
Darke County Sheriff’s Office
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office
To view the full list of participating locations, you can visit dea.gov/takebackday and enter your location in the “Collection Site Locator.”
Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications. Needles, liquids, biohazard materials, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.