Drug Take Back Day is back; Miami Valley invites residents to safely discard unused prescriptions

Drug Take Back Day is back with multiple agencies throughout Miami Valley participating to keep unused prescriptions drugs off the streets and out of your cabinets.

>> TRENDING: 2 teens dead following crash on U.S. 68 in Clark County

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) created the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day back in 2010 after the “drug overdose epidemic” in the United States persisted over the years, the department’s website wrote.

The use, sale, and overdosing of prescription drugs presented a “clear” public health, public safety, and national security threat, the department continued.

As a means of curbing the threat to public health and security, the DEA provided the opportunity for Americans to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of prevent medication misuse and an opioid addiction.

Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., marks the next Drug Take Back Day with multiple agencies throughout Miami Valley participating:

Dayton Police Department

Sinclair Police Department

Butler Township Police Department

Harrison Township Substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

University of Dayton Police Department

Trotwood Police Department

Moraine Police Department

Vandalia Police Department

Kettering Police Department

Miami Township Police Department

Huber Heights Police Department

Riverside Police Department

Englewood Police Department

Clayton Police Department

Wright Patterson Airforce Base

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Brookville Police Department

Clearcreek Township Police Department

Springboro Police Department

Centerville Police Department

Fairborn Police Department

West Milton Police Department

Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Carlisle Police Department

Franklin Police Department

Preble County Sheriff’s Office

Darke County Sheriff’s Office

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

To view the full list of participating locations, you can visit dea.gov/takebackday and enter your location in the “Collection Site Locator.”

Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications. Needles, liquids, biohazard materials, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.