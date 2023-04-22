Drug Take Back Day is back; Miami Valley invites residents to safely discard unused prescriptions

WHIO Staff
·2 min read

Drug Take Back Day is back with multiple agencies throughout Miami Valley participating to keep unused prescriptions drugs off the streets and out of your cabinets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) created the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day back in 2010 after the “drug overdose epidemic” in the United States persisted over the years, the department’s website wrote.

The use, sale, and overdosing of prescription drugs presented a “clear” public health, public safety, and national security threat, the department continued.

As a means of curbing the threat to public health and security, the DEA provided the opportunity for Americans to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of prevent medication misuse and an opioid addiction.

Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., marks the next Drug Take Back Day with multiple agencies throughout Miami Valley participating:

  • Dayton Police Department

  • Sinclair Police Department

  • Butler Township Police Department

  • Harrison Township Substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

  • Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

  • University of Dayton Police Department

  • Trotwood Police Department

  • Moraine Police Department

  • Vandalia Police Department

  • Kettering Police Department

  • Miami Township Police Department

  • Huber Heights Police Department

  • Riverside Police Department

  • Englewood Police Department

  • Clayton Police Department

  • Wright Patterson Airforce Base

  • Greene County Sheriff’s Office

  • Brookville Police Department

  • Clearcreek Township Police Department

  • Springboro Police Department

  • Centerville Police Department

  • Fairborn Police Department

  • West Milton Police Department

  • Miami County Sheriff’s Office

  • Carlisle Police Department

  • Franklin Police Department

  • Preble County Sheriff’s Office

  • Darke County Sheriff’s Office

  • Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

  • Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

To view the full list of participating locations, you can visit dea.gov/takebackday and enter your location in the “Collection Site Locator.”

Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications. Needles, liquids, biohazard materials, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.