Drug take back day planned in Schuylkill County

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
2 min read

Apr. 12—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County Sheriff Joe Groody and Schuylkill County Drug and Alcohol are teaming with local law enforcement officers to participate in National Drug Take Back Day. The annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at various locations throughout the county, including:

—Ashland Police Department — 401 S. 18th St., Ashland

—Butler Township Police Department — 211 Broad St., Ashland

—Cass Township Police Department — 1209 Valley Road, Duncott

—Frackville Police Department — 42 S. Centre St., Frackville

—Hegins Police Department — 417 Gap St., Valley View

—Mahanoy City Police Department — 239 E. Pine St., Mahanoy City

—Minersville Police Department — 15 N. Delaware Ave., Minersville

—Orwigsburg Police Department — 209 N. Warren St., Orwigsburg

—Palo Alto Police Department — 142 E. Bacon St., Palo Alto

—Pine Grove Police Department — One Snyder Drive, Pine Grove

—Port Carbon Police Department — 90 Washington St., Port Carbon

—Rush Township Police Department — 104 Mahanoy Ave., Hometown

—Saint Clair Police Department — 24 N. Second St., Saint Clair

—St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus 360 W. Ruddle —St., Coaldale

—Schuylkill County Courthouse, security entrance — 401 N. Second St., Pottsville

—Schuylkill Haven Police Department — 220 Parkway Ave., Schuylkill Haven

—Shenandoah Police Department — 15 W. Washington St., Shenandoah

—Tamaqua Police Department — 320 W. Broad St., Tamaqua

—West Mahanoy Township Police Department — 190 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah Heights.

Groody said the program is a one-day event that is free, anonymous and open to all.

Residents are encouraged to remove personal information from prescription labels and can dispose of the medication in the original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. He said liquid products such as cough syrup should remain sealed in the original container.

Groody said that all expired or unwanted controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medicines are accepted. Items that are not accepted are glass containers, intravenous solutions, injection items, syringes and illegal substances.

