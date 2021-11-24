Drug, burglary charges prevalent in Boyd

Nov. 24—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury last week was busy gobbling up cases and issuing indictments, according to court records.

Sixteen people were indicted last week, mainly on drug offenses and third-degree burglary charges.

Two people, Justin K. Eldridge, 23, of Ashland, and Marissa B. Stamper, 23, of Catlettsburg, were directly indicted as co-defendants in a first-degree child abuse case. Since they were were directly indicted — meaning the grand jury heard the details only in its secret proceedings — not many details are known in the case.

According to their indictment, Eldridge is accused of abusing a child younger than the age of 12 between Feb. 27 until March 1. Stamper is charged for allowing the abuse, her indictment states.

The case was investigated by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department.

An indictment is merely a statement of charges and should not be mistaken for an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:

—Lindsey Baldridge, 28, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In both cases she faces a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Gary B. Neff Jr., 43, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of trafficking in a fentanyl or carfentanil derivative.

—Kelly Graham, 50, of Huntington, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Oceania M. Garcia aka Oceania M. Staley, 23, of Prichard, West Virginia, and Thomas A. Cook, 43, of Grayson, were indicted on a sole count of failure to make required disposition of property in excess of $10,000 in value.

—Brian A. Roop, 35, of Louisa, was indicted on one count of first-degree mischief and one count of third-degree mischief.

—Jonathan L. Smithers, 40, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree mischief.

Story continues

—Isaac D. Goldie, 34, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Amy Davis aka Amy Sturgill, 29, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—James R. Franklin, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Ashley R. Kelley, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle and three traffic violations.

—Bruce W. Daugherty Jr., 38, of Dayton, was indicted on one count of identity theft.

—Sierra D. Hern, 26, of South Point, and Anthony L. Stapleton, 38, of Pedro, were indicted on sole counts of third-degree burglary.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com