Drug bust on East Main leads to two arrests

CHILLICOTHE― Two men were arrested on May 31 after the Chillicothe Police Department found fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine at a home on East Main.

Dejuan Crawley, 37 of Columbus, was charged with three counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business. Additional charges are pending lab results. Ronald Copp Jr., 52 of Chillicothe, was charged with a probation violation warrant and obstructing official business.

The Chillicothe Police Department executed a search warrant at 558 E. Main St. Law enforcement confiscated approximately $2,400 in cash, 30 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of crack cocaine.

