Drug bust executed in Lebanon

Apr. 29—A drug bust was executed at a Lebanon residence Thursday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the residence at 603 CL Manier Street has been under investigation several times as a hub of drug related activity. Previously, the same address has been involved in drug use, drug arrest and drug related search warrants.

The Lebanon Flex Unit responded to the residence on Thursday, and found an individual in a vehicle parked in the driveway. On the property, officers found evidence of drug distribution.

The Lebanon Narcotics Unit was obtained a search warrant. They found crack cocaine, money, a stolen handgun, and what law enforcement believes to be pressed pills. Law enforcement also found items used in manufacturing crack cocaine.

The department posted the following on social media:

"This residence has been a continuous nuisance to the neighbors, and the Lebanon Police Department will continue to investigate and mitigate this situation and others like it. As overdoses continue to rise across our Nation, the Lebanon Police Department will remain committed to disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics in our community. We also ask that members of our community continue to aid our effort by calling and reporting suspicious activity, as always you can remain anonymous."