Drug bust leads to arrest of illegal immigrant in North Georgia, deputies say

A man has been taken into custody after officials say he was in the country illegally.

Towns County sheriff officials said on Sunday, deputies received reports of a suspicious person at a gas station on Hwy 76 W.

When deputies met with the individual, identified as 28-year-old Carmelo Cruz Lopez of Hiawassee, they searched his vehicle.

According to the investigation, deputies found methamphetamine in Lopez’s car.

Lopez was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony possession of methamphetamine.

While completing the investigation, deputies learned that Lopez entered the U.S. illegally and was not a citizen. He was released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials did not say how long he has been in the country, where he is from and how he entered illegally.

