Drug bust leads to the arrest of two Aiken County residents

Aug. 11—Two Aiken residents are facing several drug charges after an eight-month drug investigation.

Joshua Ryan Thompson, 41, and Jeana Marie Childers, 33, both of Aiken, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking MDMA/ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance schedule II, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance schedule IV, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Their arrests come from a drug investigation that began in January.

A search warrant was executed July 31 at a Day's Inn located on Columbia Highway North in Aiken and police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA/ecstasy, cocaine and other illegal narcotics.

Over the course of the investigation, police were led to a residence on Screech Owl Trail in Aiken and were able to search a home associated with Thompson, the release said.

Police seized 3.6 kilograms of fentanyl and 3.7 kilograms of methamphetamine during the execution of the warrants, the release said.

Childers and Thompson are both listed as inmates at the Aiken County detention center and have no bond.