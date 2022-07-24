Drug bust leads to child abuse charges for West Tennessee couple, sheriff says

A West Tennessee couple faces child abuse and neglect charges after a drug bust led officers to four children living in filthy conditions.

Adam Stark, 37, and Jamie May, 36, are charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect. Stark also faces charges of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver drugs.

On Tuesday, July 12, investigators and SWAT officers with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Old Memphis Road in Covington.

Stark was taken into custody when drugs and over $30,000 in cash were found inside the home, officials said.

Four children between the ages of 7 and 13 were found living inside the residence while drug transactions were taking place.

During the investigation, investigators said they discovered that the children’s beds were covered in dog feces, the children’s bathroom was not working, and there were cockroaches inside the refrigerator as well as urine and feces throughout the residence.

Investigators asked the Department of Children Services (DCS) to investigate the filthy living conditions and welfare of the kids.

On Thursday, July 21, deputies returned to the home and arrested May and Stark.

“The possession of the drugs is secondary to the way Mr. Stark and Ms. May are making these children live.,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “It’s bad enough to be selling and/or storing illegal drugs in your residence, but they are making these kids live in dog feces and with no bathroom for the children. The possession of the drugs is just the “icing on the cake” that makes this case even worse.”

May is free on a $10,000 bond, and Stark remains in jail under a $55,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to be in General Sessions Court on August 26 at 9 a.m.

If anyone has information in this case, they’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: