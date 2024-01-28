Drug bust leads to multiple arrests at airport area apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drug bust at an apartment complex in the airport area left nine men behind bars Friday.

According to court documents, Friday evening, several members of VICE, Drug Team 8 under the Organized Crime Unit, and the Mount Moriah Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at one of the apartment units at the River City Heights Townhomes.

Police say as they approached the door, someone inside the unit locked it, and officers could see several people running to different areas of the apartment.

MPD says officers announced their presence before forcing entry into the home. All of the men were found hiding in various rooms.

Numerous guns, many equipped with Glock “switches,” and drugs were discovered throughout the unit. A 50-round drum magazine was also located inside the home.

Many residents said they were shocked to see the arrests take place because they say it is very peaceful and quiet in the area.

Beverley Terrell, a River City Heights Townhome resident says he is pleased to see the arrests, but he says this points to a much bigger issue.

“These kids are out here in the street. Why are they out here in the streets? Because they ain’t got no foundation at home,” he said.

Police say two of the men, Mytorio Brown and Jimmy Kent, are convicted felons. Several of the suspects had warrants for their arrest.

19-year-old Isaiah Friason and 21-year-old Jeremy Henderson were wanted on numerous charges, including attempted murder.

“My generation dropped the ball because we wanted to be friends with our kids. That’s the problem,” said Terrell.

Police say all of the men refused to answer any questions regarding the weapons that were found on the scene.

Below is a list of those arrested, as well as their numerous charges.

Mytorio Dewayne Brown, 38, and Jimmy D. Kent, 38, are each charged with eight counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, eight counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft of firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown is being held on a $50,000 bond, and Kent is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jeremy J. Henderson, 21, is charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft of firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $80,000 bond for the above charges and a $100,000 bond for previous charges, including two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Isaiah Friason, 19, is charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft of firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond for the above charges and a $150,000 bond for previous charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Jaylen Moering, 18, is charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft of property less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a total $25,000 bond which includes additional charges.

Bishop Moore,18, Jovan D. Jackson, 20, and Christopher M. Northcross, 18, are each charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft of firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson and Northcross are being held on $35,000 bonds, and Moore was released on his own recognizance.

Kyle L. McCaster, 18, is charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft of firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond for the above charges and a $200,000 bond for previous charges, including especially aggravated robbery.

All of the men are due in court Monday morning.

