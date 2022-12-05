Drug bust nets kilo of fentanyl

ZANESVILLE − A sixth-month drug investigation that started with tips and complaints from the public resulted in the arrest of David Giamarco, 44, of Zanesville on Thursday. Giamarco was arrested after a traffic stop initiated after several controlled buys of drugs.

In conjunction with the stop, members of the Zanesville/Muskingum County Joint Drug Unit, Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team raided two properties in Zanesville later that day.

Giamarco, 44, is well known to local law enforcement, Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said, having already serviced time for drug offenses. During the traffic stop, $2,200, marijuana and drug-packaging material was recovered from his vehicle.

Law enforcement excused search warrants at 1243 Moxahala Ave. and 120 Ontario St. During the search of the Moxahala property, four people were detained, including one who had a warrant for their arrest out of Zanesville. Two firearms and materials for distributing drugs, including a press, were recovered.

During the search of the Ontario Street property, law enforcement officials found 1,000 grams of what was believed to be fentanyl, 800 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamines, 100 grams of cocaine and materials used to manufacture drugs, as well as two handguns. Lutz said the suspected drugs were sent to the BCI lab for testing.

Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock said that 1,000 grams, or a kilogram, of drugs is a significant amount, which indicates Giamarco's level of involvement in drug dealing locally. "A kilo is when you know you are dealing with a major player," he said. "With the opioid epidemic, you know how deadly fentanyl is and what a minor amount it takes (to cause an overdose). When you start talking you know you are talking big time."

Comstock said he did not have a number of potential overdoses prevented by taking the drugs off the street, but "it would have had a significant impact to the community."

"This is not a street corner dealer trying to make a sale, this guy is a known criminal," Lutz said. "This is the exact person we need to have off the street."

"There are direct ties to the cartel when you deal with an investigation at this level," Comstock said.

Lutz said Giamarco's reach is still under investigation, and more people could be charged. Giamarco is in the Zanesville City Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is facing multiple trafficking charges including three counts trafficking in drugs (fentanyl related compound) fifth-degree felonies, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. He also faces a second-degree felony count of illegal manufacture of drugs (fentanyl) a second-degree felony of illegal manufacture of drugs, and two counts of permitting drug abuse, which are fifth-degree felonies. Lutz notes that the charges could be elevated pending the investigation. Lutz said he was unsure of the amount of time Giamarco faces, but "I don't think we will be chasing him any more.

"This is a perfect example of see something, say something," Lutz said.

He said his office had received multiple emails and phone calls telling his officers that Giamarco had returned to the area and was selling drugs. "People are watching, people take notice of that," he said. "Sometimes the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn. It takes time for us to get information, and get what we need for prosecutors to do these cases."

"An investigation of this level is a joint operation, something really begins in the community," Comstock said. "We have six months involved in this, tips, communication, our drug units working together, that's what it takes to build a case at this level."

