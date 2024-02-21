Drug bust pulled off by three law enforcement agencies

Feb. 21—Two individuals were arrested last week following a joint effort between three law enforcement agencies to crack down on the illegal drug trade in Haywood County.

"This case is an example of the collaboration of multiple agencies that should show the community that we are serious about putting a hindrance on those who want to traffic, use or sell these illegal narcotics," Maggie Valley Police Chief Matthew Boger said.

Webber Hall and Christopher Coward were arrested for possession of heroin early Friday morning. Waynesville police detectives aided in the investigation leading up to the bust.

"It was something we had been working on with Maggie Police Department for about a month now," Waynesville Detective Cody Corn said.

Complaints from numerous individuals in the community tipped law enforcement off to the potential of drug activity at a home. A joint investigation then ensued by Maggie Valley and Waynesville Police Departments.

"It's always important, especially with the main goal to make the community a better place," Waynesville Sgt. Josh Schick said. "The more you work together and deal with the problems, the better the community benefits."

Officers obtained a court-ordered search warrant based on the investigation. They tailed the suspects throughout the day on Thursday in what amounted to more thane 20 hours of surveillance, Corn said.

Finally, around 3 a.m., Hall and Coward returned home, and officers executed the search warrant.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office also assisted on the final day of the investigation. Boger said the continued efforts by all departments are encouraging.

"It's great to be part of a community of law enforcement professionals who go above and beyond to work together toward the common goal of stopping the sale and trade of illegal narcotics not only in our community but across Haywood County and Western North Carolina," Boger said. "They can help us. We can help them. We can work together toward a common goal."

Cracking down on drug issues is something that can help reduce other areas of crime in communities.

"A lot of your crime in general stems from some type of a substance abuse issue," Boger said.

That's why this is such an important issue for agencies to continue to fight.

"My agency will continue to work diligently not only in Maggie Valley to do whatever it takes to put pressure on those who are putting this poison in our community," Boger said.

However, for those dealing with substance abuse issues, jail time is not the only solution.

"If those who need substance abuse treatment reach out, we'll help them," Boger said.