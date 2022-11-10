Drug bust reveals nearly 200 grams of marijuana, meth during traffic stop in Byhalia, police say

One person is behind bars after a major drug bust during a traffic stop in North Mississippi.

On Nov. 9, Byhalia Police officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 178 and Hwy. 309 for traffic violations.

According to police, officers found 155.6 grams of marijuana, 44.9 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, multiple plastic baggies and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

One person was arrested for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: