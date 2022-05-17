Drug bust in Terrebonne leads to multiple arrests

Eight people have been charged in a lengthy narcotics investigation in Terrebonne Parish.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about a drug trafficking operation involving the importing and selling of hundreds of pounds of marijuana from California, authorities said.

During the early stages of the investigation, authorities seized a stockpile of 45 weapons, about 10,000 rounds of live ammunition and more than 400 prescription pills in the home of one of the suspects, officials said.

The seized guns also revealed multiple “illegally modified weapons,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Narcotics agents with State Police, Terrebonne and Lafourche sheriff’s offices and Department of Homeland Security carried out multiple search warrants on May 3 at several locations throughout Terrebonne and found more firearms, marijuana and assorted firearm parts used to illegally modify weapons, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, eight Terrebonne residents were charged and booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail.

Drugs and guns seized during the investigation.

So far authorities said they’ve recovered about 50 guns, including several with fully automatic gun enhancements, 10,000 live rounds of ammunition, over 1.5 pounds of marijuana and THC products, 400 prescription pills and $14,000 in cash.

Eight Terrebonne Parish residents face multiple charges including drug racketeering, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and money laundering.

The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet said the investigation is a testament to the strong partnership among different agencies.

“We come together with our sister agencies during these types of investigations,” Soignet said. “I’m very proud of the work they’re doing and I’m very thankful to work well with other agencies. A lot of other areas are not as fortunate as we are when it comes to these types of things. That’s a testament of the professionalism of our officers. They continue to work hard to clean up Terrebonne Parish to make it a better place.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433.

