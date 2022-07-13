Drug buyer was man shot at 10th and Chestnut streets, officials say

Jul. 13—Reading City Hall said Wednesday morning that the man shot at 10th and Chestnut streets was an out-of-town drug buyer.

Communications coordinator Christian Crespo said the victim got shot through a car window. It was a graze wound to a shoulder.

He was treated at the scene and is not being cooperative with police, though officers continue to conduct an investigation, Crespo said.

Fire and ambulance crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and told that members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office were on scene and that the wound was bandaged and the bleeding under control, according to emergency reports.

It remained unclear how the deputies got involved or how much time passed between the shooting and when they did.