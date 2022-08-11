Drug cartel arrests spark violence in Mexico

Yahoo News Video

Former national security adviser John Bolton joins Yahoo News Investigative Correspondent Jana Winter to discuss charges filed against a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in connection with a plot to murder Bolton and others within the United States. Bolton tells Yahoo News that the assassination plot “shows the real nature of the [Iranian] regime.” The former national security adviser adds that he believes the U.S. should withdraw from nuclear talks with Iran and that the Biden Administration should adopt a policy to remove Iran’s current leadership.