Drug case draws 10-year sentence for probation violator

Jun. 24—A Crossville man who was arrested while serving an unrelated sentence on probation pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court this month and received a 10-year prison sentence.

Kozzi Christopher Cole, 32, whose address was listed as Oak Crest on his latest arrest, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine to sell. As a Range 1 offender, he is to serve that sentence at 30%, was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs.

Cole also pled guilty to three probation violation charges and was ordered to serve the balance of his seven-year sentence. Cole was given credit for 479 days in jail on the probation violations only.

On Nov. 15, 2020, Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff's investigators responded to a report of drug activity and the resulting investigation resulted in Cole being charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and with theft of a handgun seized during the arrest.

The incident took place on Obed St. The theft charge was dropped as part of the sentencing agreement.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Chad Kelly Albert, pleaded guilty to violating probation by being rearrested and agreed to serve the balance of a four-year sentence with credit for time already served in jail.

—Jennifer Deann Avans, pleaded guilty to the violation of failure to report and agreed to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and then be returned to probation for the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Bradley Dee Braziel, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Braziel and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Lonnie Gene Byrd, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—John Dewayne Casteel, probation violation, continued to July 16.

—Lonnie Paul Davis, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of a positive drug test and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with court costs waived.

—Johnathan Wade Clifton Duncan, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Christopher Ray Farr, pleaded guilty to the probation violation of obtaining a new charge and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—James Donald Findley, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was granted credit for time served in jail and released to unsupervised probation because of health issues.

—Bobby Dean Goddard, pleaded guilty to the probation violation of a positive drug test and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year prison sentence.

—William Dean Howard, probation violation hearing continued to June 23.

—Tanner Lynn Isham, bond set at $10,000 and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Jayme Lynn Johnson, probation violation warrant dropped.

—Trinity Renee Murner, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—David Micha Neely, probation violation related to non-payment of fine and court costs; fine was waived, continued for payment of court costs and released from supervised probation.

—Bruce Lee Parks, pleaded guilty to the probation violation of a failed drug test and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence.

—Brandy Lynn Peebles, probation violation hearing continued to June 23.

—Allison Renee Pinson, pleaded guilty to the probation violation of a positive drug test and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time already served in jail.

—Nichole Denise Dean Pryor, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 400 days in jail with probation terminated after sentence is served.

—James Lee Quarry, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Quarry and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Sergio Romo, bond set at $20,000 and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Brittney Nicole Russell, probation violation continued with application for long-term recovery program approved.

—Mark Thomas Russell, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Russell and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Alex Corey Sanders, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with any credit for time in jail.

—Crystal Dawn Sells, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sells and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—James Albert Sherrill Sr., Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sherrill and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Samuel Royal Spivey Jr., pleaded guilty to a violation and was credited with 124 days already served in jail on a one-year sentence.

—Demario Leshun Sumlar, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sumlar, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Amber Louise Wilson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Wilson and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—Richard Breeding, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

Arraignment

—Kyle Allan Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, to return to court Aug. 4 with an attorney.

Deadline docket

—Bobby Allen Smith Jr., trial set for July 15 on charge of possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery.

—James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and three counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 23.

—Roseanne Claire Hennesey, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to June 23.

—Paul Francis Mathews, aggravated assault and domestic assault, dropped.

—David Lee Queener, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, resisting a stop, arrest or search and evading arrest, continued to Aug. 4.

—Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Aug. 4.

—Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, four counts of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, continued to June 23.

—Joel Ryan Smith, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, surrendered bond and was taken into custody and continued to Aug. 4.

Motions/hearings

—Jacob Matthew Brewer, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest, continued to Dec. 1 for tracking of payment of restitution and court costs.

—Phillip James Myers, case in boundover status, Drug Court application pending and continued to June 23.

—Raymond Brandon Norris, forgery of up to $1,000, serving a two-year prison sentence, was given credit for 83 days already served in jail. Application made to furlough into long-term recovery program of Adult and Teen Challenge pending with balance of sentence to be served.

