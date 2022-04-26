Stock image

The case against a Triway resident accused of illegal drug possession and trafficking was recently bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court after a judge found probable cause to suggest he committed the felony offenses.

Delbert E. Robinson, 41, faces single counts of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies, following his arrest by State Highway Patrol troopers.

The case against Robinson was bound over by Cambridge Municipal Court Judge John Mark Nicholson during a preliminary hearing on April 22 when a prosecutor presented sufficient evidence to indicate he committed the crime in the county.

A co-defendant, Judy N. Queen, 38, Marysville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing earlier in the week and the case against her was also bound over to the common pleas court.

Queen faces the same felony charges as Robinson.

Bond for Robinson was set at $5,000 with no 10% allowed and $3,000 for Queen with the same conditions. Robinson is also subject to electronically-monitored house arrest if released from incarceration.

Both Queen and Robinson remain incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail.

The trooper stopped a 2000 Honda Civic occupied by Robinson and Queen at 11:12 p.m. on April 7, for a vehicle defect. A Cambridge police K-9 reportedly alerted to the Civic during the traffic stop.

A bulk amount of a suspected Schedule 1 crystal substance and drug paraphernalia items including a digital scale, smoking pipes and a spoon with an unidentified residue were reportedly located during a probable cause search by troopers.

The suspected narcotics and paraphernalia items were sent to the patrol's laboratory for testing.

The case is expected to be presented to a future Guernsey County grand jury.

The incident remains under investigation by the patrol's Cambridge post.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Drug cases against co-defendants bound over to common pleas court