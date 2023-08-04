Drug charge against Madalina Cojocari’s mother dropped by DA

Drug charges against Madalina Cojocari’s mother have been dropped, according to the reports from the District Attorney’s Office.

In April, Diana Cojocari was accused of having drugs while in the Mecklenburg County jail. Records showed that she had been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stemmed from a search that took place in March, upon which Diana Cojocari was found with a baggie of white powder in her shirt pocket.

A test concluded that the powder was a cocaine and fentanyl-based substance. However, Diana Cojocari claimed she found the bag of drugs in the shower.

On July 6, jail records show that the charge against Diana Cojocari had been “dismissed without leave by the District Attorney’s Office.” Additional information revealed that the substance was sent for testing and it was determined that the powder was not a controlled substance.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Cojocari has been in jail since December 2022 in connection to the disappearance of her daughter, Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina Cojocari was last seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

Story continues

On July 18, new warrants obtained by Channel 9 said her mother thinks she may have been sold for cash.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, Madalina Cojocari’s stepfather, are currently facing charges for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Cojocari to call 1-800-CALL FBI or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

VIDEO: Witnesses say private investigator has been asking about Madalina Cojocari case







