Drug charges comprise majority of indictments

Apr. 28—Among the 102 indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury this month were a large amount of persons charged with drug-related activities.

Several of those are accused of trafficking illicit substances — namely, methamphetamine, Fentanyl and heroin. Those indicted for trafficking include:

—Jessica Renee Perkins, aka Jessica Renee Hoskins, 29, and Larry Wayne Moore, 43, both of Manchester — first-degree trafficking, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 14, 2020.

—Travis Wayne Creech, 36, London — named in two separate indictments for trafficking methamphetamine on Feb. 14 and Oct. 27, 2020. The February indictment also charges Creech with driving a vehicle without a license plate and first-degree persistent felony offender; the October indictment charges him with trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana and first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Irvine Johnson, 35, Amber Holt, 29, and Darrin Michael Jackson, of London — trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 7, 2020. Johnson is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender; Jackson is charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Jimmy Gregory Dennis, 42, Rome, Georgia, and Ernest Wayne Doan Jr., 42, Corbin — On Sept. 17, 2020, both trafficked meth and heroin and possessed drug paraphernalia.

—William Davidson, 59, London — first-degree trafficking methamphetamine on Oct. 14.

—Marvin Bryce Agee, 43, London and Hallie M. Simpson, 35, East Bernstadt — trafficking meth and marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia on Sept. 11. Agee also faces first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

—Shartuse Tyrone Lyttle, aka Tyrone Lyttle, 46, Lexington, and Julia Ann Helton, aka Julie Ann McMurray and Julie Ann Decker, 39, London — trafficking Euzolam, a synthetic drug, possess/manufacture counterfeit Xanax and possession of meth on July 15.

—Tyler Jerald Goins, 26, Somerset — trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender II on Oct. 9.

—Marissa Dee Rodriguez, 42, aka Marissa Dee Gregory, and Joseph Ryan Baker, 47, both of London — trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 7. Baker is also charged with persistent felony offender I. She is named in a separate indictment for trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 13. She is named in another indictment for possession of handgun by convicted felon on Aug. 13.

—Joseph Michael Estep, 39, Brazil, Indiana — trafficking and possession of meth, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender II on Nov. 15.

—Paul Edward Thurmond, 45, London — trafficking meth, public intoxication and persistent felony offender I on Oct. 27.

—Joseph Ryan Helton, 26, Manchester — trafficking heroin, Fentanyl and Buprenorphine and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 8.

—Billy Harold Reid Jr., 44, Corbin, and Whitney Tara Allen, 32, aka Whitney Tara Broughton, Lexington — trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia; Allen is charged with driving on revoked license; Reid is charged with persistent felony offender I, all on Nov. 4.

—Jeremy Keith Johnson, 33, and Ashley LaShae Taylor, 30, London — trafficking Fentanyl, meth and marijuana on Sept. 18.

—Michael Wayne Mills, 61, London, and Tonya Lynn Blankenship, 41, aka Tonya Lynn West, Stopover, Ky. — trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 25. Mills also charged with persistent felony offender I.

—Mercedes Shilah Hart, 29, aka Mercedes Shilah Dean, Corbin — trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender II on Sept. 3.

—Jimmy Hicks, 46, aka James William Hicks, London — trafficking meth on Aug. 26.

—Reva Jo Moore, 52, aka Reva Jo Garland, London — trafficking meth, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender I on Oct. 1.

—Shawn Lee Brewer, 44, Pine Ridge, Ky. — trafficking meth on Sept. 12.

—Jeremy Scott Cavins, 37, Annville — trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender I on Sept. 20.

—Joseph A. McNally, 41, Warner, Ga., and Derhonda Newberry, 40, Clovis, N.M. — trafficking meth, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, no registration plate, no/expired registration receipt and open alcoholic beverage container on July 7.

—Joseph Ryan Baker, 47, aka Joey Ryan Baker, London; Sonya Alberta Rogers, 38, aka Sonya Alberta Parks, Sonya Alberta Ooten, Sonya Alberta Neeley, and Sonya Alberta Brown, London; and Patricia Ann Hatton, 35, London — Baker is charged with trafficking meth, receiving stolen property over $500, resisting arrest and persistent felony offender I; Rogers and Hatton are charged with possession of meth; all three are charged with possession of drugs, all on Aug. 13.

—Kimberly Ann Croucher, 32, London — trafficking Fentanyl, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21.

Those charged with possession of illicit drugs were:

—Douglas Wayne House, 51, London — possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 8, 2021.

—Jeffery Lee McDaniel, 52, Corbin — possession of Oxycodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Oct. 9.

—Kathleen J. Phillips, 26, Stanford, Ky. — possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Nov. 18.

—Audra Quinn Hunt, 39, aka Audra Quinn Hamm and Audra Quinn Sizemore, East Bernstadt — possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle on Sept. 11.

—Cathy Faith Mayfield, 45, aka Cathy Faith Moore, Cathy Faith Wilson, Cathy Faith Petrey, Corbin — possession of meth on Aug. 26.

—Justin Timothy Anders, 33, aka Timothy Justin Anders, London — possession of meth and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 26.

—Marty Wayne Stewart, 44, London — possession of Hydrocodone on Oct. 1.

—Destiny N. Hobbs, 19, McKee — possession of meth on July 11.

—John Isaac Davidson, 35, London — possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Dec. 5.

—Jonathan Tanner Allen, 34, Crab Orchard, Ky. — possession of Fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, failure to wear seat belt and careless driving on Sept. 23.

—Jamie Lee Riley, 41, possession of meth on Dec. 10.

—Paul Garrett Paugh, 36, London — possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, no brake lights and no insurance card on Aug. 21.

—Richard Jeffrey Rice, 63, East Bernstadt — possession of meth, driving under the influence and failure to give signal on Oct. 7.

—Heather Danielle Root, 36, Corbin — possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and public intoxication on July 9.

—Angela King, 55, Manchester; Ivy Rose Bryant, 30; and Vincent Edward King, 53, both of London — possession of meth on Oct. 1.

—Clovis Ashley Mayfield, 45, Keavy — possession of meth and Hydrocodone on Aug. 26.

—Timothy Carlo Simpson, 38, Corbin — possession of meth on June 6.

Others indicted include:

—Jacob T. Gordon, 29, Perryville, Ky. — possession of firearm by convicted felon, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, menacing, resisting arrest and persistent felony offender II on Oct. 23.

—Randy Travis Cunnigan, 36, Lily — possession of firearm by convicted felon, fleeing and evading police and failure to wear helmet on Nov. 28. Cunnigan is also charged with four separate indictments for flagrant non-support for four children, dating back to January 2005, May 2006, October 2018 and November 2018.

—Leonard D. Jones, 56, East Bernstadt — possession of firearm by convicted felon and persistent felony offender I on Dec. 27.

—Robert Earl Mason, 56, East Bernstadt — receiving stolen firearm and possession of meth on Sept. 9.

—Jeremy Scott Cavins, 37, Annville — possession of handgun by convicted felon and persistent felony offender I on Sept, 20.

—Ryan Chase Morgan, 36, London — possession of firearm by convicted felon on Jan. 11.

—Robert Earl Mason, 56, East Bernstadt — possession of firearm by convicted felon on Sept. 9.

—David William McWhorter, 41, flagrant non-support from Aug. 16, 2013.

—Dakota Austin Venable, 22, flagrant non-support from April 1, 2018.

—Angelica F. Monhollen, 22, flagrant non-support from May 1, 2018.

—Douglas Ray Mills, 54, flagrant non-support from May 1, 2007.

—Tabitha Anne Boes, 33, flagrant non-support from March 14, 2014.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.