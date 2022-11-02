Drug charges dominate October indictments

Nov. 2—Although the majority of indictments returned in October were drug-related, several other people were indicted for convicted felons possessing firearms and other charges.

Those indicted were:

—Tommy Len Hubbard, 49, of South Hwy. 25-E in Flat Lick, KY, and 43-year-old Linda Merida Brown of Turkey Creek Road in Barbourville — first degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), and conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in controlled substance. Brown is additionally charged with failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with no registration plate, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt and improper display of registration plates. Hubbard is charged with first-degree persistent felony offender. The incidents took place on June 10.

—Phillip Wayne Skidmore, 49, of Skidmore Cemetery Road in Cranks, KY — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Oxycodone and Oxymorphone), operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree persistent felony offender, on May 19, 2021.

—Willis Roberts, 57, Dean Oakley Road in London — possession of firearm by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender, on June 22.

—Covey Lynn Brock, 37, of TIB Drive in London — possession of handgun by convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Aug. 6.

—Lonnie Travis Ross, 38, of Bridgestone Road in East Bernstadt — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), on Feb. 3.

—Pamela Joann Correll, 38, also known as Pamela Joann Lawson, of Spider Creek in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), on Mar. 3.

—Randy Edward Harrison, 33, of Malibu Drive in Cannon, KY — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and first-degree persistent felony offender, on April 21.

—Zachary Alexander Jarvis, 33, of Lily Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on June 17.

—Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, of Topaz Lane in Berea, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, on May 16.

—Christopher Bradley Garlic, 31 of Lonnie Miller Road in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on May 5.

—Aaron Joseph Asher, 38, of Becky Lane in Keavy — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl) and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Dec. 17, 2020.

—Robert Vernon Ramsey, 39, Tom Cat Trail, London — operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth or subsequent offense; driving motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for DUI, second offense; first-degree persistent felony offender, on June 19.

—Jacob M. Goretski, 30, no address listed — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, disregarding a traffic control device, speeding, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of controlled substance (Buprenorphine) and third-degree possession of controlled substance (Clonazepam), on July 10.

—Alicia N. Wagers, 34, Gregory Branch Road in Manchester — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), on Mar. 1.

—Steven Edward Petrey, 59, of White Oak Road in London — possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, giving police officer false identifying information, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Aug. 5.

—Bridget Rae Crabtree, 25, of KY 3442 in Barbourville — first-degree possession of controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth and Fentanyl), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, on July 13.

—Earl Wayne Couch, 40, of Highway 1223 in Corbin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on July 19.

—Amber Nicole Morgan, 41, of Sam Black Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on June 7.

—Elizabeth A. Profitt, 38, of KY 3436 in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and public intoxication, on June 25.

—Dylan Blake Hoskins, 23, of Hwy. 11 North in Zoe, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), on June 25.

—Karen Lynn Moore, 47, of Falls Street in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), on Mar. 31.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.