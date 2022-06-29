Drug charges filed against four Philadelphia men after Johnstown raids

Jun. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Cambria County District Attorney's Office filed new drug charges against four Philadelphia men on Tuesday.

Nigel Lomax, 27; Gary Love, 25; Kahseem Jackson, 32; and Fred Howard, 32, all face multiple felonies stemming from raids of properties on McCabe Street in Johnstown's Prospect section and on Adams Street in downtown Johnstown.

Authorities allegedly seized 49.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 192.6 grams of suspected powder cocaine at the Adams Street property. There allegedly were 93.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.4 grams of suspected bulk heroin/fentanyl and 22.6 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl at the McCabe Street property.

Original charges were filed against Love, Lomax and Jackson after search warrants were executed on April 20. Those were withdrawn before new charges were filed against all four on Tuesday in accordance with a grand jury presentment.

Love, Lomax and Jackson remain in custody at Cambria County Prison after failing to post $750,000 percentage bond.

There is an outstanding arrest warrant for Howard. Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambria County Detective Bureau at 814-472-1680.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the process.

"An extensive and in-depth investigation into illegal drug activity in Cambria County ... paid dividends for our community today with charges being filed against multiple individuals," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a released statement. "The charges include allegations that various people worked in tandem to distribute illegal narcotics in our neighborhoods.

"A well-coordinated effort between multiple agencies enabled law enforcement to take over $37,000.00 street level approximate value of suspected drugs off of our streets. The relationship between local, state, and federal entities in our area remains strong, and we are all committed to continuing to fight together. We all should thank our dedicated men and women of law enforcement for their tireless efforts."