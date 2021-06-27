Drug charges filed after home search

Jun. 27—PIPESTONE — The Pipestone County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on June 16 at a Pipestone residence and arrested the occupant.

The following were discovered during the search:

* a glass pipe that field tested positive for methamphetamine

* two marijuana pipes

* a THC plant material wrapper

* a cut baggie corner containing a substance that field tested positive for meth and weighed .44 grams

* five glass meth pipes

* three hot rails

* a zipped-up baggie with a white crystal substance

* marijuana paraphernalia

* two glass containers of green plant material

Because the residence is in public housing, the occupant, Isaac Chitwood, 48, incurred more serious criminal charges. He was charged with felony third-degree drug possession and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. The third-degree charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, but if convicted, Chitwood will be sentenced based on criminal history.

Chitwood was released from Pipestone County Jail June 17 on conditional bail at no cost. His initial court appearance is set for Tuesday.