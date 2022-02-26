Drug charges lead to 16 years

Feb. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A man at the center of multiple narcotics trafficking investigations has agreed to serve 16 years in prison.

Pete Gonzalez, 53, of Ashland, was busted in June 2020 during a drug raid in the 2300 block of Linden Road, after selling an informant heroin.

Since his arrest, Gonzalez has been implicated in other drug trafficking rings, resulting in four indictments being filed against him in Boyd County Circuit Court.

On Friday, Gonzalez entered guilty pleas in three of his four cases — the state agreed to dismiss one case, with the stipulation that Gonzalez admitted there was probable cause for it. Additionally, pending charges stemming from another investigation would be dropped.

Gonzalez entered guilty pleas to heroin trafficking and engaging in an organized crime syndicate, for which he was sentenced to serve 16 years in prison by Judge George Davis.

One of those indictments relates to a ring busted up over the course of 2020 by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. It resulted in an April 6, 2020, raid that netted nearly 700 grams of heroin — roughly $163,000 in street value.

