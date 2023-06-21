Drug charges lead to several indictments

Jun. 21—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury released several indictments Wednesday, mainly related to drug charges.

An indictment is merely a formal statement of charges and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted Wednesday in Boyd County:

—Markus Johnson, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of a first-degree substance and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

—Jeremy C. Webb, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of first-offense fentanyl trafficking, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and two traffic violations. He also had an additional charge of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth charge added to a prior indictment he incurred this year.

—Brian R. Helms, 38, of Ashland, had an additional charge of simple possession of meth added to his case.

—Tyler D. Bryant, 35, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana and six traffic violations.

—Jesse B. Menshouse, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense DUI and one count of simple possession of heroin.

—William A. Neal, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Natalie S. Perkins, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of identity theft.

—Amanda S. Payne, 46, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of public intoxication and one count of second-offense simple possession of meth.

