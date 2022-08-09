Drug charges lodged against Smithers man

Aug. 8—A Smithers man is facing felony drug charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said that Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies recently executed a search warrant at a residence in Smithers after which probable cause was found that the property owner was selling narcotics. Inside the residence, deputies found over 200 grams of narcotics with a street value of approximately $40,000.

Jonathan W. Oiler, 51, of Smithers, was charged with two counts of the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Oiler was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.