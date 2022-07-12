Drug charges pending against 67-year-old woman after search of Pleasant Hill Drive home

Crawford County sheriff's deputies and METRICH officers searched 311 Pleasant Hill Drive on Tuesday.

A 67-year-old Bucyrus woman faces possible drug charges after investigators searched a home on Pleasant Hill Drive.

The search was the result of a several months-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from a home on the property, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and METRICH officers searched 311 Pleasant Hill Drive on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by officers from the Bucyrus and New Washington police departments.

The 67-year-old woman who was the target of the investigation, a 27-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man all were arrested, according to the news release. Deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, currency, prescription medication, firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges of permitting drug abuse, trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of methamphetamines are pending against the older woman, the news release states. A charge of possession of methamphetamines is pending against the younger woman. The man was later released pending possible charges.

The two woman are being held at the Crawford County Justice Center. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of additional charges, according to the sheriff's office report. This case is still being investigated by sheriff's office detectives.

Citizens can report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 419-562-7906, or leave a tip for METRICH by calling 419-52-CRIME or visiting metrich.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 2 women face drug charges after deputies search home on Pleasant Hill