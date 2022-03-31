Drug counselor convicted of sexual exploitation of child

Mar. 31—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the conclusion of a trial this week in federal court in Springfield, a jury convicted a former Diamond drug counselor of sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl.

At the two-day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Roseann Ketchmark, jurors deliberated about 30 minutes Tuesday before returning verdicts finding Terry L. Miksell, 65, guilty of producing child pornography and using the internet and a cellphone to induce a child to engage in sexual activity.

Miksell was employed as a drug counselor at a treatment center in Purdy in September 2019 when Facebook reported finding sexually explicit messages and images passing between him and the girl.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the trial outcome that Miksell used Facebook Messenger chats to coax the teen into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of herself. He also sent her pornographic pictures of himself, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Acting on the tips from Facebook, officers with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant Jan. 16, 2020, on the defendant's residence and seized several devices, including a cellphone that contained a pornographic video of the girl.

Miksell will be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years without parole or up to life without parole on the convictions. A sentencing hearing date will be set after completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.