Drug counselor draws life term for exploitation of teen

Oct. 22—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a drug counselor from Diamond to life without parole Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child.

Terry L. Miksell, 66, was found guilty March 29 of producing child pornography and using the internet and a cellphone to induce a child to engage in sexual activity at a trial in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Miksell to the life term at a sentencing hearing Thursday.

Miller was employed as a counselor at a drug treatment center in Purdy in 2019 when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images with a 16-year-old.The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release that Miksell was in a trusted position with the girl and her family at the time.

Facebook located the messages and images in Facebook Messenger chats September 2019 and issued CyberTips that led to an investigation by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

The girl told investigators that she sent Miksell images and videos at his request even though she was reluctant and felt bad about it, according to the U.S. attorney's office. When she refused to send certain images, he purportedly manipulated her into sending them anyway. He also sent her pornographic pictures of himself, the U,S, attorney's office said.

Several electronic devices and a cellphone were seized when investigators served a search warrant at his home on Jan. 16, 2020. The cellphone contained a pornographic video of the girl, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.