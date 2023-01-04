Drug Court to celebrate it 250th graduation with ceremony

Jan. 4—The Superior Court of California, County of Glenn will celebrate its 250th Drug Court graduate today in addition to 23 years of the Adult Drug Court Program.

Judge Donald Byrd, a long-time advocate of Drug Court, said that the initial planning for the program began in 1997 before he was appointed to the bench.

"The search began with the Drug and Alcohol Mental Health Advisory board who at the time were researching the possibility of creating a sober living facility in the county, discovered an opportunity to apply for grant funding for planning and implementing an adult drug court program," read a release issued by the Superior Court. "Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency successfully applied for and received grant funding. The advisory board continued with research and planning phases of the program during 1998 and services were implemented for the now successful drug court program in 1999."

According to the release, the first Drug Court began in Dada County, Florida, in 1989 and now there are more than 2,000 such programs nationwide.

"The inaugural program in California began in 1993 in Oakland and during the 1990s; similar programs emerged to provide a meaningful alternative to incarceration for substance abusing offenders," read the release. "Currently, California has more than 206 Drug Courts. Glenn County was the first small rural county in California to undertake such an effort."

To-date, Court officials said the Glenn County Drug Court Program has served 248 participants who have completed treatment services and successfully graduated the program, with participants 249 through 252 scheduled to graduate at the 250th celebration.

"Drug courts combine judicial accountability and evidence-based treatment to effectively intervene against substance abuse and related crime," read the release. "Results of more than 100 nationwide program evaluations and at least four experimental studies have yielded definitive evidence that drug courts are demonstratively effective and significantly improve substance-abuse treatment outcomes, substantially reduce crime and produce greater cost benefits than other justice strategies. Judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation professionals, law enforcement, probation, researchers, educator community leaders and others dedicated to the movement have had a profound impact within the communities."

Story continues

The Drug Court event will take place today (Wednesday) at the Glenn County Superior Court, 123 South Murdock St. in Willows, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Organizers said Drug Court graduates and their families, local representatives, Drug Court alumni and the current Drug Court team are expected to be in attendance and the public is also welcome to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, call Karen Dura, Superior Court administrative assistant, at 530-934-6382.