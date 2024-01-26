Drug court graduation
Graduates receive their certificates following graduating Pima County's Adult Probation Department's drug court and DTAP program
A judge's decision to block a JetBlue- Spirit union offered new momentum to an antitrust crackdown in Washington. It could force executives to think twice about new deals in 2024.
Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, said it has raised a funding round that values it at $1 billion. The startup, founded last year, is the fastest to become a unicorn in India, it claimed in a press statement. Matrix Partners India -- which has also backed Aggarwal's other two startups, ride-hailing firm Ola and EV startup Ola Electric -- led the $50 million "first round" in Krutrim, it said Friday.
The 23andMe hacks started in late April 2023 and went on for months before the company discovered the data breach.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. The logistic technology company, founded in 2016 by Itamar Zur and Fred Cook, is going after the last-mile section of delivery — how packages get from fulfillment centers to the customer’s door.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Luis Rubiales was banned from soccer for three years, and he could now face up to a year in prison.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
Gravel said her facial paralysis "took me for a loop." People within the Bell's palsy community are glad she's speaking out.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.