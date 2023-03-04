Drug court successes change views of judge, lives of participants

Mar. 4—In 2020, newly appointed Judge Bill Watson was asked to head a drug treatment court in the City of Lockport.

At the time, he didn't believe it would help.

"I came to be City Court judge from being a prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office," Watson said. "My role at the time when I left was grand jury bureau chief."

Watson said at that time he viewed drug court as an option for drug users to get out of jail and that when those users did commit new crimes, he had to explain "to the victims why the defendant was released by some liberal judge."

Now, more than 20 years later, Watson has an entirely new view on those with substance abuse problems and the role of treatment court that he presides over in the City of Lockport

"I think it's an amazing opportunity for individuals that need motivation," he said on Tuesday. "I think a lot more people have gotten to recovery and saved themselves from death and struggles because of the program."

What has changed for Watson and for many of the participants in his program is its success. What that means, though, may not be the same for every person.

For Sean Millard, a Lockport native, now 43, success meant graduating the program.

"I was someone who was drinking and smoking as a 10-year-old kid," Millard said. "I had never gotten clean or been to rehab or anything like that. Judge Watson pushed us into the right direction."

Millard has been clean now for "five years, nine months and one day," as of Friday. He said he came into the drug court thinking it was another way to get him into jail.

"Going into it, I was terrified," he said.

But Millard said he surrendered to the program and on Nov. 20, 2018, he graduated drug court.

To Watson, Millard's success is uplifting and he's seen many more.

"I have individuals who are now team members of our treatment agencies," Watson said. "They used to be participants. You see the whole circle. You see how people have changed around their lives. It's good to be a part of it at this point."

Doug Bisher, who heads Addict 2 Addict, a peer support group for those with substance abuse problems, did not go through Watson's drug court, but did attend drug court in Buffalo and now works with Watson.

When a participant is put onto sanctions for disobeying the rules, Bisher visits that addict in jail and helps them get back on track again. Drug court is not easy, he said, and the Lockport drug court is harder than many.

"It might've been be easier to manipulate your way through Buffalo's," Bisher explained. "Watson's court has come further and his court can set you up for success."

Both Millard and Bishop have spent a lot of time on promoting and turning out successful rallies each year on International Overdose Day on Aug. 31. Millard was able to use his skills at organizing the event as his community improvement project to graduate the drug court program. Watson has come to each of the rallies and will continue to do so. He said after 20 years, he has come to know the community and has seen the work put in.

A judge doesn't often see their handiwork, he said, those who get the help, you never see them, but in drug court you're with them.

"I would say successes in drug court are individual. Not an objective standard," Watson added. "You got to see it in individuals. When you have an individual with a tremendous criminal history and you give them an opportunity and they succeed at it, those are the successes you focus on.

"I think drug addiction will probably always be with us. I don't know if we're solving the problem or just trying to save lives and give individuals who really want the ability to change the tools to be successful at it. I think that's how you weigh your progress."