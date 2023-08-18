Drug crackdown nets 18 arrests in Cook County

Aug. 18—ADEL — More than a dozen arrests were made in Cook County Thursday as part of a crackdown on a drug trafficking network, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Most of the 18 suspects are from Adel, though some are from Tifton and Valdosta, according to an FBI statement.

All have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the FBI said.

Three defendants remain at large, according to the FBI.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

The case is being investigated by the Southwest Georgia Gang Task Force.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia State Patrol, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the Hahira Police Department, the Cook County Sheriff's Office, the Adel Police Department, the United States Marshal Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Georgia.

