Drug crimes bring $1M fine for former Cherry Hill doctor, guilty plea for another MD

CAMDEN - A former doctor from Cherry Hill has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine for a drug crime.

Cheh Lu also is spending eight months on home detention as part of a three-year probationary term, according to court records.

Lu, a physician and acupuncturist, admitted guilt in April to a single count of unlawful distribution of oxycodone, a prescription painkiller.

Lu, who was 86 at the time of his plea, wrote improper prescriptions for oxycodone between January 2018 and February 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Separately, another doctor with a Cherry Hill office awaits sentencing after admitting guilt to three counts of the same offense on Friday, Oct. 27.

Felicia Gonzalez faces a potential maximum sentence of 60 years in prison and a $3 million fine, a plea agreement says.

She is accused of writing improper prescriptions in March of this year at Cherry Hill Pain Management & Wellness, a Springdale Road practice.

Under a plea agreement with Gonzalez, the Justice Department agrees not to pursue charges "related to her prescriptions for controlled substances from January 2019 to the present."

Her medical license, obtained in 1995, remains active, according to the state Division of Consumer Affairs.

Lu gained his medical license in 1983, His credentials were revoked in July after he agreed to retire under a consent order with state regulators.

The consent order says Lu "during the coronavirus public emergency period … wrote patients prescriptions for controlled substances, including oxycodone, from his home … without assessing or interacting with these patients."

It says Lu "would then give these prescriptions to an individual who would deliver them to the patients."

The order notes Lu's retirement is "to be deemed a permanent revocation."

Among other measures, Lu was ordered to return to the state all of his remaining prescription blanks.

An attorney for Lu declined to comment.

The $1 million fine was the maximum allowed for Lu's offense, a plea agreement notes.

It is to be paid in full by Sept. 7, 2024, the first anniversary of his sentencing in Camden federal court by U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb.

Lu had also faced a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: Oxycodone prescriptions from two doctors broke the law