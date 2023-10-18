‘Drug deal’: New details, third arrest in NW 82nd St. and Western murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — There are new details and a third arrest related to the murder of a man found dead inside a home near Northwest 82nd and Western earlier this month.

Jason Caruthers is now in custody on a $10 million bond.

New court documents reveal the incident leading to the murder of one man started out as a drug deal before shots were fired.

As previously reported by KFOR, officers arriving on scene for the 60th homicide of the year found Norris Wilson already dead from a gunshot wound.

Early in the investigation, police had few leads, no motive and no suspects.

Third arrest made in fatal NW Oklahoma City shooting

“We don’t know what happened that led up to the shots being fired,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, OCPD, in an earlier interview with the station.

However, new court documents from an October 17 arrest warrant show eyewitnesses labeled the incident that led to Wilson’s murder as a drug deal:

“The victim was last seen going to 1125 NW 82nd Street, Karrington’s residence, and stated he was going to do a drug deal but did not specify who with. According to the same witness, the victim had conducted numerous drug deals with Karrington Lewis before.“

A late model, maroon sedan belonging to one of the men involved was also involved. A search warrant for the car also showed evidence related to the case.

Additional tips later led investigators to two other suspects, including Dale Williams and Karrington Lewis.

Williams and Lewis were previously booked in to the Oklahoma County Jail on first degree murder complaints.

An arrest warrant revealed Caruthers was at the home inspecting drugs before pulling out a gun during an attempted robbery:

“As Jason made his way to the front door he produced a firearm, racked the slide of the firearm, and told everyone this was a robbery and to empty their pockets. Jason asked those in the room if they thought he was kidding and proceeded to point the firearm at the victim, Dale, and Karrington.”

The documents show Caruthers told the other people in the room to empty their pockets before exchanging gunfire with the victim and running out the door.

Jason Caruthers was arrested on Monday on a first-degree murder complaint, robbery or attempted with a dangerous weapon and grand larceny.

No preliminary hearing for the case has been set.

