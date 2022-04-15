Drug deal gone wrong ends with flurry of gunshots in O’Fallon, police say

No one was injured when a drug deal went wrong and shots were fired in an O’Fallon neighborhood Friday.

Police respond to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Amy Drive. They determined with the help of witnesses and the victim that what started as a drug deal turned to an attempted armed robbery.

The suspect fired four to eight shots at a victim who fled on foot. Two bullets hit a house.

The suspected shooter jumped into the passenger seat of a black mid-sized Nissan SUV with Illinois temporary tags that was driven by another male. The car sped from the sped from scene traveling westbound on Amy Drive and have not yet been apprehended, according Lt. Eric Buck, Public Information Officer for the O’Fallon Police.

The original victim of the incident is not cooperating with the investigation, Buck said.

The O’Fallon Police Department will continue to investigate the aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police believe that the victim and the suspect were acquainted with each other.

If anyone has information on the suspect and vehicle, please contact the O’Fallon Police Department at (618) 624-4545.