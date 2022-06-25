Drug deal leads to robbery in Baker County

What started as a drug deal on Saturday night ended in a failed robbery attempt.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 11 p.m. on June 18, deputies were called to a residence in Macclenny after a distressed 911 call.

An investigation at the scene revealed the victim admittedly traveled to the residence with the intent to buy marijuana from Tommy Ruise Jr. Upon arrival at the house, Ruise forced the victim inside the residence at gunpoint and ordered him to empty his pockets and hand over his belongings.

BCSO reports that the victim decided to attack his would-be kidnapper and gain the upper hand. After successfully disarming Ruise, the victim fled from inside the house and called 911.

Deputies searched the home and recovered several firearms, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and approximately $4,300 in cash. Both the suspect and victim sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

The official Baker County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook that Ruise was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $510,000 bond at the Baker County Detention Center.

