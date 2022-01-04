Drug deal led to armed robbery, charges say

Jan. 4—MANKATO — A man and a teenager are charged in an alleged armed robbery during a drug deal outside a Mankato motel.

Quantral Marquis Davis, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of aiding and abetting robbery and aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Gew Mut Deng, 16, of Mankato, is charged with felony counts of robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and theft in juvenile court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor drug possession.

According to court documents:

A woman reported she used Snapchat to arrange to meet a dealer to buy marijuana outside the Riverside Suites Sunday afternoon. She said she got into a car with Davis and two teenagers to buy an ounce of marijuana for $350. She said someone took her money and she was told to get out of the car without the marijuana, but she refused.

A passenger, later identified as Davis, then reportedly pulled out what she believed was a handgun and pointed it at her face. The front-seat passenger, later identified as Deng, reportedly made comments about killing her.

Davis allegedly tried to hit the woman with the gun and then pushed her out of the car. She fell to the ground and called 911 as the car left. Police found and stopped the car a few minutes later.

A BB gun that was a replica of a Glock pistol was found in the glove box.

Deng had $590 he claimed a friend had given him and a prescription pill. He told police the woman asked if they had marijuana and got upset when told they did not have any.

When she was asked to get out of the vehicle, Deng said the woman said she was going to call police and claim they robbed her.

The juvenile driver also claimed there was no robbery. He said the woman made it up after she was "shorted" during a marijuana purchase.