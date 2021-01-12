Drug deal may have led to a shooting that left teen dead, cops say. Arrest has been made

A drug deal may have led to the death of a 17-year-old boy in Pembroke Pines Sunday afternoon, police said.

By Monday, police said detectives had arrested 23-year-old Daniel Baquero and charged him with murder.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 11800 block of Southwest 16th Street in the Avant at Pembroke Pines Apartments.

Police did not release the name of the victim, citing Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect victims.

On Sunday, officers responded after a 911 call came in reporting a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen dead in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

“This crime appears to be an isolated incident related to a narcotics transaction,” police said in a news release Monday. “There is no outstanding threat to the Avant community or the City of Pembroke Pines.”

In Baquero’s heavily redacted police report, officers said they found him about five hours after the shooting and he was taken into custody.

It was not clear what led them to Baquero.