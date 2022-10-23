Drug dealer arrested in connection with Florida man's fentanyl overdose death

A Florida drug dealer has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who overdosed from fentanyl.

John Dylan Gromling, 30, was arrested Thursday for first-degree felony murder, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

He allegedly distributed fentanyl to Bruce William Payne, 53, who was found dead in a shed on his property in August. Deputies discovered drug paraphernalia that tested positive for fentanyl near Payne's body.

"With this arrest, we demonstrate our commitment to the safety of Citrus County residents. We will continue to target drug dealers in an ongoing effort to make our community the safest in Florida," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a Facebook post.

The medical examiner's office ruled in September the cause of Payne’s death was a combined drug toxicity of fentanyl and alcohol.

During an investigation into Payne's death, detectives with the sheriff's office's Tactical Impact Unit identified Gromling as the suspect who distributed the fentanyl to Payne.

Gromling was then arrested for murder by unlawful distribution of fentanyl. He is being held without bond.

He was already in custody at the Citrus County Detention Facility for drug-related charges at the time of his arrest.